Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay big for the transfer of Valencia winger Ferran Torres as Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his attacking options.

The 20-year-old has been a top performer in La Liga in recent times, and looks like he could soon be ready to move to a bigger club.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool now seem to be showing the strongest interest in Torres, and would be ready to pay as much as €80million for the Spain Under-21 international.

This is not the first time the Reds have been linked with Torres, with a recent report from Goal also claiming they’d asked about him, along with rivals Manchester United.

Torres could perhaps be a more important addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, with United short of quality options in attack after another frustrating season which could yet see them miss out on a place in the top four.

Still, it seems Liverpool are now ahead of Man Utd in the running for Torres, with Klopp perhaps looking for more depth behind his world class front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.