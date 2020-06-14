Mainz manager Rouven Schroder has confirmed his club are in talks with Liverpool over a permanent deal to sign Taiwo Awoniyi.

The 22-year-old forward has been at Liverpool since 2015 but has gone out on loan several times now, with a first-team place in Jurgen Klopp’s side perhaps looking unlikely due to the presence of so many world class attackers at Anfield at the moment.

Awoniyi has impressed on loan at Mainz this season and it looks like this could now be about to earn him a permanent move to the Bundesliga side.

Discussing the future of the Nigerian starlet, Mainz boss Schroder told Bild, as translated by Goal: “I am very, very positive about him. Taiwo never let himself down, always had his head up and the absolute will to improve was never negative. It is a symbol of how team sport works.

“We are in an exchange with Liverpool, that is an open position. We are now waiting for the last games. Then we’ll see what the next steps are.”

Liverpool fans will probably not be too concerned about losing Awoniyi, and will perhaps hope this sale can go through and help fund potential signings for their first-team.

The Sun have linked LFC with an ambitious double swoop for Wolves pair Adama Traore and Ruben Neves, and that piece also suggested a number of players could be offloaded to help fund the deal.