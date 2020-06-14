Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho may reportedly have been aiming digs at Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of their Premier League clash next week.

The Norwegian tactician got over a tough start to this season to get United on a strong run of form before the campaign had to be suspended in March, and he’ll be hoping to get one over his Old Trafford predecessor when they meet next Friday.

According to The Athletic, Mourinho is said to have been suggesting that Solskjaer is out of his depth in the Man Utd job, which is a questionable claim given how poorly he performed for most of his time in the job.

This will surely only motivate Solskjaer further to keep United picking up victories as it would be immensely satisfying to prove Mourinho wrong when the two teams meet at the end of the week.

MUFC also badly need to keep the results coming in as they look to keep up the pressure on Chelsea for a top four place this term.