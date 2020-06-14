“Masterclass coming up”: These fans are delighted to see Real Madrid star play from the start vs Eibar

There had been plenty of talk about Eden Hazard being fit enough to start against Eibar this afternoon, and it’s been confirmed.

He’s looked unfit and hasn’t had a great time of things in Madrid so far, but that will all be forgotten if he can play a pivotal role and leads them to the title.

Some fans may have been surprised to see Rodrygo appear in the starting XI, but he was outstanding before the shutdown and fully deserves his spot in the side:

The rest of the team features the names you might expect, so most of the fan reaction has centered around Hazard with a mixture of excitement and anticipation from the fans:

On paper it does look like this could be the ideal chance for him to play his way back into form, Eibar are a struggling side who tend to concede a lot of goals.

It’s also possible that playing without fans could have a freeing effect on the players as they can purely focus on the game, so it will be fascinating to see how Hazard gets on tonight.