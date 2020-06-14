Odsonne Edouard responds to “flattering” Arsenal transfer speculation

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has given a response to recent transfer rumours linking him as a target for Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has been a top performer for Celtic in recent times, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe.

This has unsurprisingly led to reported interest from big clubs, with Le 10 Sport recently claiming that Arsenal are among Edouard’s main suitors.

This makes sense as the Gunners currently have issues up front, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang approaching the final year of his contract, while Alexandre Lacazette’s form has not been particularly impressive for some time now.

It could be that Arsenal will soon need to make some changes in that position, and in Edouard they’d be signing a superb long-term solution for their squad.

However, when asked about links with the north London giants, the Frenchman seemed to move to cool the speculation, despite admitting it was flattering to attract apparent interest from such a big name.

“It shows you are working hard and doing the right things as a player,” Edouard is quoted by the Daily Mail.

“It is flattering, but I just concentrate on trying to play well for Celtic. That’s what I am focused on at the moment.”