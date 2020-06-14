Paul Pogba’s ‘close’ friend speaks out about future of Manchester United star

Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s ‘close’ friend Adnan Januzaj has spoken out about the Frenchman’s future, according to a recent report in Sky Sports.

The former Manchester United winger Januzaj became close mates with Pogba during their time playing together for United’s academy and has now suggested that the Frenchman will remain at Old Trafford beyond this season despite speculation linking the Frenchman with a move away from the club.

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad about Pogba’s future, as cited in Sky Sports, the Belgian winger Januzaj said:

“I think he will stay,”

“Paul and I are still close. We have known each other since we were kids when we were in the United academy. Our families are also friends and we all keep in touch. That will never change.”

Pogba has spent the majority of this season sidelined with injuries but is now fit again and is now partaking in training and has featured in United’s recent friendlies.

Pogba seems to be working back to full fitness ahead of the resumption of the Premier League after a three-month suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The French midfielder has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Juventus in recent months, as mentioned in the Sky Sports report.

However, Januzaj seems confident that the World Cup will remain at Old Trafford.

Red Devils fans are relishing Pogba’s partnership with new recruit Bruno Fernandes at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield when the Premier League resumes and only time will tell as to whether the Frenchman stays on at Old Trafford.