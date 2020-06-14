Chelsea winger Pedro scored a delightful long-range effort against Reading in a friendly at the club’s Cobham training ground yesterday.

Watch the video below as the Spaniard curls in a superb shot from just outside the box, showing all his trademark quality as we edge closer to a return to Premier League action.

Chelsea fans will hope their team is in decent shape after this long break due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Pedro certainly seems to be looking sharp.

The former Barcelona man may not be scoring too many more goals like this for the Blues as he nears the end of his contract this summer.