It’s amazing that the vast majority of people who claim footballers shouldn’t make political gestures also seem to hold opposing views to the ones being displayed.

The truth is that footballers are in the public eye and have a lot of influence, so using that platform to promote positive change needs to be applauded and encouraged.

We’ve seen plenty of support in football for the Black Lives Matter movement, and Real Madrid full back Marcelo was the latest to take a knee during his celebration today:

Of course it will take time for things to change, but it’s good to see so many athletes use their platform to promote change.