Manchester United may have been handed a transfer boost regarding Jadon Sancho as Borussia Dortmund’s squad manager has appeared to quash talk of the player joining Liverpool.

Sancho has emerged as a world class talent in the Bundesliga in recent times, and it seems clear he could soon make the move to play for one of the biggest teams in the world.

As noted by the Daily Mirror, Man Utd have been strongly linked with the £100million-rated England international, and they quote Dortmund squad manager Sebastian Kehl as playing down the prospect of a move to Anfield.

The report quotes him as telling Sky, specifically in response to the Liverpool rumours: “There is nothing to it.”

Liverpool don’t urgently need a signing like Sancho due to their world class front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, but some Reds fans may well be disappointed by this development.

Every fan wants to see their team challenge for the best players on the market, and Sancho is an exciting talent who could fit Jurgen Klopp’s style of play well.

Still, he’s surely needed more at United, where he’d be more likely to play week in, week out as part of this increasingly impressive and youthful side being put together by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The report does, however, also quote Kehl as suggesting the 20-year-old may well stay where he is next season.

“We’d like to think that he will continue to play for us next season,” Kehl told Sky, as quoted by the Mirror.

Red Devils fans will hope that the recent report from 90min claiming that both clubs are expecting Sancho to head to Old Trafford is the more accurate.