Former Premier League midfielder Dietmar Hamann has spoken out on the Jadon Sancho transfer speculation as he continues to be linked with Manchester United this summer.

The 20-year-old is considered a huge talent after shining in the Bundesliga, and the Daily Mirror has reported on Man Utd long being linked with a £100million deal to sign him.

It remains to be seen, however, if the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic might mean the Sancho deal is now too pricey for the club, though Hamann says he cannot see the England international spending another season waiting to leave Dortmund for a bigger club.

The former Germany international, who played for the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Bolton in his career in England, says Sancho is too good not to move on this summer, and he tipped Old Trafford as the most likely next destination for the player.

Hamann told Bild, as translated by the Metro: “There will continue to be a market for the top players, like Jadon Sancho – he’s just too good to wait another year.

“I see him going to the Premier League. The most likely option there is Manchester United.”

United could certainly do with an attacking player like Sancho, who would likely be a major upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.