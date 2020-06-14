Menu

‘Top 4 gonna be too easy’ – These Chelsea fans react to 7-1 friendly win over QPR

Chelsea have begun their bid to return to Premier League football when the season resumes next week in style by beating London rivals QPR in a friendly recently as reported on Chelsea’s official website.

The Stamford Bridge outfit beat QPR 7-1 in a friendly game held at Stamford Bridge earlier today with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour grabbing braces while Olivier Giroud, Willian and Mason Mount were also on the scoresheet.

Frank Lampard’s Blues have found the form they showed just before the season was suspended and will now look to continue their good run of form when the season restarts again next week.

It’s certain that Lampard will be boosted by the return of players such as Loftus-Cheek and will hope youngster Billy Gilmour also continues his great form going into the last nine games of the season.

The Blues now face Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League on June 21 and will surely be hoping to replicate their resounding victory when the season resumes after coronavirus suspension next week.

