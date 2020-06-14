‘Top 4 gonna be too easy’ – These Chelsea fans react to 7-1 friendly win over QPR

Chelsea have begun their bid to return to Premier League football when the season resumes next week in style by beating London rivals QPR in a friendly recently as reported on Chelsea’s official website.

The Stamford Bridge outfit beat QPR 7-1 in a friendly game held at Stamford Bridge earlier today with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour grabbing braces while Olivier Giroud, Willian and Mason Mount were also on the scoresheet.

Frank Lampard’s Blues have found the form they showed just before the season was suspended and will now look to continue their good run of form when the season restarts again next week.

It’s certain that Lampard will be boosted by the return of players such as Loftus-Cheek and will hope youngster Billy Gilmour also continues his great form going into the last nine games of the season.

As seen in the tweets below, Chelsea fans around the world reacted in delight to Chelsea’s friendly victory tweeting their happiness at the scoreline and the goalscorers….

We are BACKK — alinomvo92 (@AnangAlain) June 14, 2020

Just get same result on next Sunday too??. — Tejas Naik (@Tejasnaik01) June 14, 2020

So good to see this man back ??? pic.twitter.com/vpyqjSC7v0 — Tom Clifford (@tomcliffordcfc) June 14, 2020

That billy lad is going to be one hell of a player if he keep doing what’s super Frankie tells him — KAKAROTO #PARTII (@AAsmoke) June 14, 2020

Ah man I love this team man! Frank is the next Fergie domination manager — freddie (@creddiemonk) June 14, 2020

Chelsea have managed to beat a low league side, a shame United and Arsenal couldn’t ? — Pajeet Hadamman (@PajeetHadamman) June 14, 2020

Biggest club in London tbh — TyDi ???? (@BlancoEra_) June 14, 2020

Wow. He is something. Klopp watch out — FCB (@EderSaravior) June 14, 2020

Top 4 gonna be too easy — Charlie (@CharlieSav16) June 14, 2020

The boys are ready. — SON OF MAN ???? (@Okaraemmanuel) June 14, 2020

The PL ain’t ready — True Blue (@CFC_Kate) June 14, 2020

The Blues now face Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League on June 21 and will surely be hoping to replicate their resounding victory when the season resumes after coronavirus suspension next week.