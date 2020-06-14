Video: Lionel Messi destroys opponent with brilliant nutmeg on Barcelona return

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lionel Messi is back on a football pitch once again and that’s something to be grateful for.

See below as the Barcelona superstar marked his La Liga return with a brilliant nutmeg on an opponent in last night’s win over Mallorca.

This nutmeg by Messi ?? pic.twitter.com/YTU0iovbDz — Sal (@fcb_sal) June 13, 2020

Messi also scored in Barca’s victory, and one hopes we can enjoy a few more moments of magic from him in the weeks ahead as a number of leagues around the world desperately try to complete their seasons.

The Argentine maestro’s goal also helped create this special piece of history in the Spanish top flight…