Video: Lionel Messi destroys opponent with brilliant nutmeg on Barcelona return

FC Barcelona
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lionel Messi is back on a football pitch once again and that’s something to be grateful for.

See below as the Barcelona superstar marked his La Liga return with a brilliant nutmeg on an opponent in last night’s win over Mallorca.

Messi also scored in Barca’s victory, and one hopes we can enjoy a few more moments of magic from him in the weeks ahead as a number of leagues around the world desperately try to complete their seasons.

The Argentine maestro’s goal also helped create this special piece of history in the Spanish top flight…

