Video: Lionel Messi destroys opponent with brilliant nutmeg on Barcelona return

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lionel Messi is back on a football pitch once again and that’s something to be grateful for.
See below as the Barcelona superstar marked his La Liga return with a brilliant nutmeg on an opponent in last night’s win over Mallorca.
This nutmeg by Messi ?? pic.twitter.com/YTU0iovbDz
— Sal (@fcb_sal) June 13, 2020
Messi also scored in Barca’s victory, and one hopes we can enjoy a few more moments of magic from him in the weeks ahead as a number of leagues around the world desperately try to complete their seasons.
The Argentine maestro’s goal also helped create this special piece of history in the Spanish top flight…
On his return last night, Lionel Messi became the first ever La Liga player to score 20+ goals in 12 consecutive seasons.
?34 – 09/10
?31 – 10/11
?50 – 11/12
?46 – 12/13
?28 – 13/14
?43 – 14/15
?26 – 15/16
?37 – 16/17
?34 – 17/18
?36 – 18/19
?20 – 19/20
Legend ? pic.twitter.com/DwU6ZEpCdm
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 14, 2020