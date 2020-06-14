Video: Thunderous strike from Marcelo puts Real Madrid 3-0 against Eibar

It’s incredible that the commentators were praising Real Madrid for their defensive discipline earlier in the half, only for Sergio Ramos and Marcelo to pop and up and score from open play.

Eibar are doing their best to get back into the game and they are committing players forward, but it also means that they are wide open to the counter attack.

Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard linked up wonderfully for the initial chance here, only for Marcelo to arrive and thunder a finish into the corner:

Real have looked good in attack with Hazard and Benzema linking up very well, so things are looking positive for Zinedine Zidane and his side.