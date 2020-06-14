Video: Toni Kroos scores a stunner to put Real Madrid ahead vs Eibar

Even when playing behind closed doors, it’s still important for the small team to keep things tight and frustrate their opponents for the first twenty minutes.

Mallorca failed with that against Barcelona last night, and Eibar have also failed to do the same against Real Madrid.

Admittedly Real did need an extra minute to get on the score sheet, but Toni Kroos has put them ahead with this wonderful finish this evening:

What a BEAUTY from Toni Kroos! ? How about that technique from the German? ? A perfect start for Madrid ? pic.twitter.com/Pli2Xm6CYZ — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 14, 2020

It almost happens in slow motion and just seems to float into the top corner, but the keeper has no chance and it’s just perfectly placed.

Real need to win this game to keep the pressure on, and it’s the perfect start.