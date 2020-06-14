It’s possible that Eden Hazard had to pass up the chance to score because he took an awful touch, but we will be generous and put it down as an unselfish act.

Eibar have actually played well since going 1-0 down and have looked like scoring but this should put the game beyond them.

Hazard is put through on goal and his touch is a little heavy, so he plays it across to Sergio Ramos who happens to be up with the attack and he slams it home:

Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos link up ?pic.twitter.com/9rePmfrl5m — El Bicho (@TotalElBicho) June 14, 2020

What a counter attack by Real Madrid, Hazard assisting Ramos to score. pic.twitter.com/knUV18vuHd — TC. (@totalCristiano) June 14, 2020

There’s going to be a lot of focus on Hazard for the rest of the season as he tries to make up for a dreadful start in Madrid, so goals and assists are the best way of winning the fans over.