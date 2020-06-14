Worrying signs for Liverpool loanee as he’s taken to hospital with a nasty head injury

It’s always a horrible moment in any game when a player goes down with a head injury, and all precautions must be taken.

Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi was forced off with a head injury while playing for Mainz today, and The Mirror offered an update on the nasty looking injury.

They confirm that he was taken to hospital after he suffered a clash of heads against Augsburg, and he fell awkwardly too.

The game had to be stopped for several minutes, and there was also an eerie moment as applause was played over the loudspeaker as he was stretchered off.

There is some good news in that they quote reports from Germany in saying he was responsive as he was taken to hospital for tests, but it’s always a scary moment when someone is taken off in a neck brace.

There’s no other update on his condition at this point, but hopefully there’s some good news for everyone in the next couple of days as he receives treatment.

The 22 year old forward has been at Liverpool since 2015 but hasn’t actually played for the team, instead he’s been out on a succession of loan spells.

It’s not clear if they have long term plans for him at Anfield, but the main focus just now has to be on his health and hopefully a speedy recovery.