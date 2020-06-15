Barcelona have reportedly rejected a second transfer bid from Manchester United for young attacker Ansu Fati.

The 17-year-old winger is considered a huge talent at the Nou Camp after some impressive showings in the club’s first-team this season, and he surely has a big future in the game.

Around a week ago, Sport reported on Man Utd making Barca an offer for Fati, which was turned down, and the Times now report that the Red Devils also made a second offer worth a total of €150million, including various add-ons.

It looks like United are going to struggle to get their hands on Fati unless they perhaps go a bit higher, with the Times noting that Fati has a release clause of €170m at the Nou Camp.

It may well be that MUFC will be tempted to improve their bid for this talented young player, with even that huge fee perhaps likely to end up being a solid investment in the long-term.

United could do with improving their attack and Fati already looks a player who could go straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s XI as an upgrade on attacking midfield flops like Jesse Lingard.