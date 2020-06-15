It’s set to be a busy summer transfer window at Arsenal with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta keen to make new signings to bolster his squad ahead of next season in what is the Spanish manager’s first full summer transfer window at the Emirates.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal have reportedly been holding talks recently over a potential swap deal involving Roma forward Justin Kluivert and Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mkhitaryan has been on loan at Roma this season after spectacularly flopping at the Emirates since his move to Arsenal and the Serie A outfit want to make his move a permanent one by offering 21-year-old Justin Kluivert in exchange for the Armenian midfielder.

However, the potential swap move is yet to materialise with talks ongoing, according to the report.

Elsewhere, the Gunners have identified an alternative to RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano who they were rumoured to be interested in signing.

The Express reckon that Arsenal will now turn their attention to Reims centre-back Axel Disasi instead of Upamecano, as the latter is a more expensive option for the Gunners.

The Express quote Goal in saying that Arsenal have been scouting the 22-year-old Disasi for some time now and that the Reims defender could be available for £13m, which is significantly lesser than Upamecano’s price tag.

Hence, it will be intriguing to see how the Gunners go about their search for a defender this summer given their financial constraints due to the coronavirus and with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta keen to fix his faltering defence as things stand.