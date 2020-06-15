According to an exclusive interview with Dutch magazine Voetbal International (VI), Orkun Kokcu has confirmed that he’d like to stay with Feyenoord despite interest from Arsenal and Sevilla.

The 19-year-old has admitted that he isn’t ready to leave Feyenoord yet, with Kokcu hoping to help the Rotterdam outfit to the Eredivisie title next season.

Despite the fact that the attacking midfielder would like to stay with the side, Kokcu also expressed some displeasure at the club’s disappointing new contract offers.

As per the Evening Standard, Kokcu is contracted to the Dutch giants until 2023, the ace is currently valued at around £20m.

Here’s what the Turkish starlet had to say on his future to VI, translated more accurately by Football Oranje:

“I’m not done here yet, I’m having a good time, I want to become champion next year.”

The attacking midfielder also opened up on his disappointment at Feyenoord’s new contract offers:

“But I’ve had an offer twice now that – with all due respect – wasn’t what I’d hoped for.”

“And now it is quiet. I don’t know if it’s conscious, but it sometimes feels like the club is waiting to sell me after all.”

“That there is no turning back then. It feels a bit uncomfortable. Does Feyenoord want me to stay?”

“I know, clubs are having a hard time, Feyenoord too. But in principle I will earn money for the club if everything goes well.”

“And I really don’t have to become the highest paid player here, not even close. Just give me the feeling that I am really a key player in every way.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘I don’t know what they’re thinking’ – Former star slams Arsenal over Aubameyang saga ‘Going to be amazing’ – Jamie Redknapp on the player who could transform Man United’s season Owner admits that he’d likely sell Real Madrid midfield target for €100m

Kokcu’s target of the title next season isn’t outlandish at all, the ace has helped Feyenoord to a third-place finish this season, the Eredivisie has been curtailed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kokcu has scored twice and chipped in with four assists in 22 league appearances this season, the youngster has also contributed two assists in five Europa League group stage outings this term.

The ace switched his international allegiance to Turkey last summer after representing Holland at Under-18s and 19s level, Kokcu has now emerged as one of Turkey’s top talents.

The attacking midfielder has already won two Under-21s caps for the Crescent-Stars.

A No.10 like Kokcu would’ve been a useful signing for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s side should be eyeing the addition of a new playmaker following Mesut Ozil’s poor displays over the past two-and-a-half-years.

The Gunners appear to be working towards fielding a younger lineup since Arteta was appointed as boss, a talent like Kokcu would’ve fit in with this philosophy.