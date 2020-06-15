Chelsea could reportedly sell N’Golo Kante and Jorginho in a bid to fund a €100million transfer swoop for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

The 21-year-old is considered one of Europe’s most exciting young talents at the moment, and would surely strengthen Frank Lampard’s inconsistent Blues side.

Chelsea seem willing to do what it takes to afford a move for Havertz, according to Don Balon, and fans might question if it’s worth losing key players like Kante or Jorginho as part of their pursuit of the Bundesliga ace.

Still, with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and emerging youngster Billy Gilmour in that area of the pitch, Chelsea might be alright with these changes, with more options surely needed in attack.

Not only are CFC yet to truly replace Eden Hazard – who left for Real Madrid last summer while the club were under a transfer ban – but they also have Willian and Pedro nearing the ends of their contracts.

Havertz could therefore be an ideal signing to give them more spark in the final third next season.

Despite currently sitting in fourth place, Chelsea have Manchester United breathing down their necks and will no doubt want to be among the main Premier League title challengers again before too long.

It is therefore important to beat the Red Devils to a player also in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sights, according to the Daily Express, with the Germany international also looking ideal to strengthen an area of weakness at Old Trafford.