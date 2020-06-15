Chelsea have reportedly been given a potentially significant boost in their rumoured pursuit of Marseille starlet Boubacar Kamara.

The 20-year-old looks a top talent after impressing in Ligue 1 in recent times, having mostly played in defence but also occasionally in midfield.

Chelsea have recently been linked with Kamara by the Daily Express, and it now looks like Marseille are under pressure to sell him and possibly other players this summer due to financial concerns, according to La Provence.

It’s claimed in the report that €40million could be enough for clubs to prise Kamara away from Marseille, and that should be affordable for a club of Chelsea’s resources.

That previous report from the Express also linked Manchester City and West Ham as admirers of the young Frenchman, so it remains to be seen if the Blues might face competition for his signature.

For now, however, it looks encouraging for Chelsea if they do decide to step up their efforts to bring Kamara to Stamford Bridge next season.

Frank Lampard has built an impressive young squad in west London and Kamara could fit in well with the English tactician’s philosophy.