According to RMC Sport’s Mohamed Bouhafsi, Chelsea have opened talks with Said Benrahma’s entourage, it’s added that the Blues have made Brentford aware of their interest in the 24-year-old.

Bouhafsi adds that Chelsea are yet to submit an official transfer offer for the attacker. It’s added that London rivals Arsenal, as well as high-flyers Leicester are also interested in the Algeria international.

The Sun report that the Bees value the skilful starlet at around £35.5m, hinting that the ace could be an ideal signing as veteran wingers Willian and Pedro may leave Chelsea this summer as free agents.

There’s no doubting that Benrahma is one of the best dribblers playing in England, here’s one of the latest examples of the ace’s silky skills.

Benrahma has firmly established himself as one of the Championship’s best players over the last two season, the ace has bagged 10 goals and registered 8 assists for the Bees in the league this term.

Were Willian and Pedro to leave, Frank Lampard would be wise to add another wide man that could compete with Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the incoming Hakim Ziyech.

Benrahma is primarily deployed as a left-winger, but the starlet also has some experience of playing on the opposite flank.