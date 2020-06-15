Chelsea to initiate huge £160m six player clear-out to fund transfers of Havertz and Chilwell

Chelsea are to initiate a massive £160m six-player clear-out to fund their transfer activity this summer, according to a report in the Sun.

According to the report, the Blues are set to axe six players, namely Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta, Emerson Palmieri, Michy Batshuayi, Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses, who have all been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, in order to offset their transfer business in this summer’s transfer window.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has already signed Hakim Ziyech from Ajax for £37m and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner is also on his way to Stamford Bridge shortly in a £54m deal, according to the Sun report.

While the Chelsea manager has also got the go-ahead to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s 21-year-old star Kai Havertz and Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell, as per the Sun report.

Chelsea could make losses on all six surplus players but Frank Lampard is keen to get them all off the club’s wage bill before the start of next season.

Lampard has already put together an exciting young team this season and the additions of Havertz and Chilwell could also go a long way to helping Lampard turn his Chelsea squad into serious title contenders.

However, should the Blues also sign both Havertz and Chilwell, that could take the club’s spending spree to £250m, according to the Sun report, but would be offset by their intended £160m six-man clear-out as things stand.