With Kepa Arrizabalaga flattering to deceive between the sticks for Chelsea prior to the lockdown, it would appear that Frank Lampard is ready to bring in a replacement for the custodian.

After a very public falling-out with previous manager, Maurizio Sarri, Kepa’s form suffered and, with Lampard seemingly unsure if he can recapture his best, Chelsea look to be best placed to beat London rivals, West Ham and Tottenham, to the signing of Roma’s Pau Lopez.

Estadio Deportivo note the interest of the trio of London clubs, whilst the Daily Express suggest that the keeper’s value has increased to £36m, despite an average season in Italy.

That’s still markedly cheaper than the world record fee that the Blues paid for Kepa back in 2018.

The question remains as to whether the former Espanyol man does have what it takes to make a success of a move to the English top flight.

A loan switch to Spurs back in 2016 didn’t work out, Lopez not even managing to make a single appearance before a return to Espanyol, though a successful year at Real Betis earned him a move to current employers, Roma.

More Stories / Latest News Premier League fans to experience ‘drive-in’ football this season Chelsea open transfer talks with representatives of £35.5m-rated attacker ‘I am pretty positive’ – Mikel Arteta remains upbeat regarding key player’s future at Arsenal

Now, however, it seems that they too wish to move the player on, and after having their fingers burned to an extent with Kepa, Chelsea need to tread carefully.

On his day, Lopez is a supremely talented shot-stopper with decent distribution skills, but he needs to ensure consistency if he wants to get to the very top of his profession.