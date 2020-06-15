Chelsea transfer news: Huge £160m six player clear-out, Blues need to up bid by £15m to land Havertz, boost in pursuit of €40m-rated star

Chelsea look set to have a busy summer transfer window on their hands with Blues boss Frank Lampard keen to revamp his squad with new signings in what is his first full summer transfer window as manager after the club’s transfer ban last summer.

According to a report in the Sun, Chelsea are to initiate a huge £160m six-player summer clear-out of the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi, Davide Zappacosta, Emerson Palmieri, Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses, who have all been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard reportedly wants to get rid of all six players to get them off the club’s wage bill this summer and in selling the six players, offset his transfer activity that includes signing Hakim Ziyech, the incoming Timo Werner and intended targets Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz.

Speaking about Havertz, it was reported in the Express that Chelsea submitted a bid of £75m to sign the 21-year-old midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the report states that the Blues will have to up their bid by £15m because Leverkusen are holding out for their valuation of £90m for the German youngster.

Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to land Havertz with their Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United also interested.

Elsewhere, the Blues have been handed a boost in their rumoured pursuit of Marseille starlet Boubacar Kamara.

The Daily Express, have linked Kamara with a move to Stamford Bridge and Marseille are under pressure to sell him due to their financial woes due to the impact of the coronavirus, according to La Provence.

The report reckons that Kamara could be available for a fee of €40m, should Chelsea want to sign the 20-year-old.

However, the West London outfit are yet to make a formal bid for Kamara as things stand.