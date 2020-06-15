According to Goal Spain, Arsenal have offered to triple Thomas Partey’s current wage in a bid to convince the tireless midfielder to join the Gunners from Atletico Madrid.

Goal report that Atletico are trying to extend the star’s contract until 2025, with a higher release clause of more than €100m – the minimum fee needed to trigger talks with Partey currently stands at €50m.

Whilst it’s reported that the Ghanaian isn’t pushing for an exit from Diego Simeone’s side, Atletico can no longer offer the terms they’d previously proposed due to the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Goal Spain add that Partey’s representatives are also seeking a commission fee should the star’s contract be renewed, a demand that the La Liga giants aren’t prepared to give into right now.

Atletico are said to have informed Arsenal that they don’t wish to sell the defensive midfielder, who turned 27 two days ago, but a mammoth contract offer like the Gunners’ could sway Partey’s head.

The report reiterates that Partey’s future is firmly in his own hands, the ace isn’t pushing for an exit at all as he’s a key player in the side, but the Ghana international is aware of Arsenal’s long-standing interest.

It’s added that the star will focus on finishing the season and will decide on his future when the campaign ends.

Partey made his 36th appearance across all competitions when he played the full 90 minutes of Atletico’s draw in their first game back against Athletic Bilbao on the weekend.

The star has proven that he’s one of the best ball-winning midfielders in Europe over the last couple of years, Partey won the plaudits with some fine displays against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta has steadied Arsenal’s defence a bit since being appointed as boss, but the Gunners are still far too shaky and inconsistent at the back for a team that hope to get back into the UCL.

An anchor-man figure like Partey would be a perfect addition to the north London outfit, he’d offer protection to the lacklustre backline and his work-rate is also unmatched.