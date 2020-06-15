Dates released for the Champions League mini-tournament

As the Premier League and Serie A get ready to restart their respective leagues this week, and with all of the other major European leagues having re-started already or been cancelled, focus will eventually turn to the Champions League.

News of when the competition is to be completed, and the format of the same, was released on Monday.

At present, there are still a few Round of 16 matches left to play, and according to Sky Italia and cited by Sport, those will take place at the respective home stadiums on August 7, 8 and 9.

Barcelona could be said to be one of the main beneficiaries of that news, as it means what might’ve been a tricky second leg tie against Napoli can at least be played in the familiar confines of the Camp Nou.

Thereafter, the new ‘World Cup’ style tournament kicks in, with the quarter-finals becoming one-legged affairs on August 12, 13, 14 and 15, followed by the semi-finals on August 18 and 19.

All of the fixtures from the quarter-finals onwards will be played in Portugal, including the final, which is due to take place on Saturday, August 23.