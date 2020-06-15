Ex-England star thinks ace should ‘ideally’ snub move to Man United this summer

According to the Mirror, former Liverpool and England star Steve McManaman believes that Jadon Sancho should stay at Borussia Dortmund amid interest from the Reds, Manchester United and Chelsea.

McManaman made the claim whilst speaking to BT Sport, the ex-striker suggested that ‘ideally’ Sancho snubs interest from the Premier League to stay with the Bundesliga outfit.

The 48-year-old questioned why Jurgen Klopp’s side would spend so much on Sancho given their current attacking options which include fierce trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

McManaman did reiterate that the 20-year-old would ‘definitely suit’ the Red Devils, but he believes the attacker should stay with Lucien Favre’s side, where he’s already ‘flourishing’.

Here’s what McManaman had to say on Sancho:

“Jurgen Klopp will bring players in, particularly when those out of contract leave, it’s just a matter of timing.

“But with the team they’ve got at the moment – why would you spend nearly £100m on a 20-year-old?”

“I don’t mean it disparagingly. Sancho might suit Liverpool and he’d definitely suit Manchester United. I’ve watched him lots of times and he’s having a wonderful season.”

“Ideally I think he should stay at Dortmund where he’s already playing Champions League football and flourishing.”

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona respond to second Manchester United transfer bid worth €150m for young attacker Arteta stresses Arsenal’s ‘very difficult’ position in response to Aubameyang’s comments on future Chelsea could sell two midfielders to fund €100m swoop for Manchester United transfer target

According to ESPN, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Sancho as a ‘key’ part of his rebuild at United, it’s added that Dortmund value won’t budge from their €120m (£107m) valuation of the star in the summer.

Sancho has been absolutely phenomenal this season, the tricky attacker has scored 20 goals and added 20 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions this term.

The Londoner is also steadily emerging as a more significant member for the England team after winning 11 caps to date, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a top Premier League club splash the cash on the ace.

With the European Championships now delayed until next summer, we wonder if a top-flight outfit would rather seal the ace’s signing now before Sancho’s value – and competition for his signature – has the potential to further sky-rocket if the Three Lions are successful at Euro 2020.

From Sancho’s perspective, snubbing a transfer this summer is a very risky move, these opportunities don’t always come up.

Furthermore, there will undoubtedly be more exciting English attackers that propel into stardom over the next year that the above mentioned clubs could turn to over Sancho if he decides to stay at Dortmund.