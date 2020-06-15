As the Premier League teams gear up for Project Restart later this week, Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Redknapp, has picked out one player who could have a real effect on the remainder of Manchester United’s season.

Had the English top flight finished as planned, then it’s doubtful that Marcus Rashford would’ve played much of a part given his injury problems.

However, the delay because of the coronavirus pandemic has meant the young striker is fit again, and raring to help the Red Devils try and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“If you look at Manchester United right now, they’ve got a young man in Marcus Rashford who is now fit for his team,” he told The Sky Sports Football Podcast and cited by the Daily Express.

“That’s going to be amazing to have him back for United. It’s like a brand new signing – one of the best centre forwards in the world or wide players, wherever you want to play him.

“So I think United will look at that and think ‘we’ve got a real chance’.”

A player who can lead the line with aplomb, if Rashford can capture his goalscoring exploits from earlier in the campaign, then there’s every chance that he can fire them to glory.

His pace continues to frighten defenders, and at just 22 years of age, there’s clearly much, much more to come from him.

His is a talent that deserves to be on the biggest stage and although United don’t have a mountain to climb to ensure European qualification, they’ll need to be at their very best to be in with a chance.