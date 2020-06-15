Despite there still being a way to go before Arsenal can definitively announce that they’ve managed to tie Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to another deal, Mikel Arteta remains upbeat that the Gabonese will stay in the red and white half of North London.

This summer is an important one for the Spaniard, as he looks to sign the players that will bring back the glory days that Arsenal enjoyed under Arsene Wenger, but which are a fading and distant memory.

At present, the Gunners sit in ninth place in the Premier League and a cavernous 42 points behind leaders, Liverpool, however, Arteta hasn’t given up hope that Aubameyang can steer Arsenal into a new era.

“We have had many discussions with Pierre, his family and his agent and I am pretty positive we can find the right agreement for all parties,” Arteta is quoted as saying by the Daily Express.

“It is our responsibility to make him feel that this is the right next step in his career.

“He needs to feel valued. He needs to feel that he belongs to us and we want him, and then he really needs to believe that we can take this club forward the way we want to do.

“He’s going to be a key player to do that and at the moment I’m extremely happy with how he’s been performing and behaving.

“I have a really good relationship with him and we can discuss face to face a lot of things, and so far as I’m aware he is very happy at the club.”

It’s easy to understand why the manager will do everything in his power to keep the striker, given that he has been one of the main sources for goals for the club over the last couple of seasons.

Aside from his prowess in front of goal, his experience, movement and will to win are all facets that are beneficial for the Gunners.

More Stories / Latest News Watford’s summer signing Pape Gueye announces that he won’t be joining the Hornets Major boost for Liverpool as Reds have no fitness worries ahead of Everton clash Chelsea tipped to use key agent connection to clinch surprise £107million transfer

With a year left on his contract, should he ultimately decide to ply his trade elsewhere, then the Daily Express note that Arsenal will cash in on the player this summer rather than losing him for nothing next year.