Although he might be coming to the last few seasons of his career, there’s one Real Madrid player who believes that he can still play at the highest level for at least two of those.

What’s more, Luka Modric wants to see out his days amongst the European elite whilst still plying his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I am sure I can play at a high level for two more years,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport and cited by MARCA.

“I would like to finish my career at Real Madrid, but it will also depend on the club.”

A former winner of FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award, the Croatian has been a revelation for Los Blancos in the years since signing for them from Tottenham Hotspur.

Indeed, Modric has played as big a part as anyone in the Real side in bringing multiple Champions League trophies to the Spanish capital.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, finances for many clubs will be stretched to the limit, and will be an important factor in whether new signings are made or not this summer.

To that end, Modric may find the status quo in his favour, albeit his form over the last couple of seasons in any event has surely seen to it that he deserves one last big payday from president Florentino Perez.