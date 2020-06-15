Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho could reportedly still make a surprise decision on his future and return to Manchester City instead of sealing a transfer to Manchester United.

The England international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga and would make a fine signing for almost any top club in the world right now, and he’s been the subject of intense transfer speculation for some time now.

The latest from the Sun is that Sancho has told friends he could consider rejoining City amid doubts over a move to Man Utd due to his huge £115million asking price.

Sancho left the Etihad Stadium before breaking into Pep Guardiola’s first-team, and that decision proved a good one as his career has really taken off in Germany.

Still, it seems the 20-year-old could now be ready to move back to City and there’s surely no doubt he’d now be a star player for the club.

MCFC could do with revamping their squad after falling so far behind Liverpool this season, and Sancho could be just the kind of injection of quality needed.

United, however, will not be happy to hear about this development as they’re even more in need of strengthening after another season in which they’re struggling to even make the top four.

Sancho would be a huge upgrade on the Red Devils’ current attacking midfield players such as Jesse Lingard, Daniel James and Juan Mata, and fans would no doubt hate to see him join their Manchester rivals instead.