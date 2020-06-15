Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would reportedly love to bring Kai Havertz to Old Trafford as it’s claimed he can seal a transfer away from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £90million.

The in-demand Germany international is a huge talent who is also said to be attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, though Solskjaer is also a big fan of his, according to the Daily Express.

The report explains that Havertz can leave his current club if someone comes in with an offer of £90m, and that might be more easily affordable for Man Utd than for their rivals.

The Red Devils are known for their big spending, and may well see a top young player like Havertz as a worthwhile investment, even in these difficult times when the coronavirus pandemic is expected to have a big financial impact on even the biggest and richest football clubs.

It seems clear Havertz would be a great fit at Old Trafford, with the 21-year-old perhaps an ideal long-term replacement for the struggling Paul Pogba.

United fans will no doubt be hoping to see this story develop, with the Express suggesting Chelsea are not currently looking able or willing to meet Havertz’s hefty asking price.