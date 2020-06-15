Arsenal have reportedly been holding talks in recent days over a potential swap deal involving Justin Kluivert and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Gunners flop Mkhitaryan is currently on loan at Roma this season after failing to make an impact at the Emirates Stadium since his January 2018 move from rivals Manchester United.

The Armenia international could perhaps now join Roma permanently if Arsenal can secure the signing of Dutch starlet Kluivert as part of the deal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Kluivert looked a huge prospect at previous club Ajax, but has not really lived up to expectations during his time at the Stadio Olimpico, so it may be that his club are ready to allow him to move on in the near future.

Arsenal would do well to take a chance on the talented 21-year-old, who could play a key role in Mikel Arteta’s side if he does make the move to north London.

Nicolas Pepe has made a slow start since joining Arsenal from Lille last summer, and Kluivert could well be an upgrade if he can get back to his best.

AFC fans will no doubt feel using the unwanted Mkhitaryan in a deal like this could be very smart business.