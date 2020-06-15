Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona over the transfer of forward Ousmane Dembele after missing out on Timo Werner.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool want to sign a player to add to their star trio of forwards Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino and Dembele has emerged as the ideal player for the Reds.

The report states that Liverpool have now opened talks with Barcelona over the possibility of a loan-to-buy deal for Dembele.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sees Dembele as the ideal target to bolster his squad this summer after losing out on RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner, who is closing in on a move to Chelsea, according to Football Insider.

Dembele can play both upfront and on either flank and his versatility could prove to be useful for the Reds should any of their front three need to be rotated or rested.

The Frenchman could slot in perfectly into the Liverpool squad given his pace and direct running, though his signing could also represent a gamble after his struggles to settle and make an impact at Barcelona.

A deal is yet to be struck between both clubs as things stand, but the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic could mean Barca, like many other clubs, will need to sell more players for relatively cheap this summer.

Some Liverpool fans may be disappointed to miss out on Werner, but Dembele could be a decent alternative and the Germany international perhaps looks more of a priority for Chelsea anyway given their lack of reliable goal-scorers this season.