Major boost for Liverpool as Reds have no fitness worries ahead of Everton clash

According to the Mirror via the Mail’s Dominic King, Liverpool have no ‘fitness worries’ at all as they gear up for their first game back after a three-month layoff against local rivals Everton on Sunday.

King adds that there are no longer any concerns on key first-team duo Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, who both missed the side’s friendly against Blackburn Rovers.

The pair are said to have both been involved in an ‘intra-squad’ friendly. Jurgen Klopp now seems to have his entire squad fully fit as the Reds edge closer to winning their first league title in 30 years.

Liverpool can actually secure the title with a victory against their Merseyside rivals, if Arsenal manage to beat second-placed Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Liverpool squad has no fitness worries so far ahead of first game back. There was an inter-squad game at Anfield yesterday, which involved Mo Salah and Andy Robertson after they had sat out Blackburn friendly as a precaution. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) June 15, 2020

Klopp’s men have been near unstoppable in the league this season, the Reds hold a massive 25-point lead at the top of the table and mathematically securing the title is now just a formality for the side.

It goes without saying that Salah and Robertson are staples of the side, the Egyptian has scored 16 goals and added six assists in the league this term.

Robertson on the other hand has chipped in with a goal and an impressive seven assists from left-back during this league campaign.