According to Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur, De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen has claimed on football show Veronica Inside that Real Madrid are now very unlikely to sign Donny van de Beek.

Driessen claims that Zinedine Zidane’s side are now ‘backtracking’ on the deal, with chances of the midfielder heading to the Spanish capital now ‘nil’.

Surprisingly the Dutch journalist claims that Madrid had even agreed a transfer fee for the ace, as well as personal terms, the medical was the only matter that need to be completed to seal the signing.

Driessen adds that Madrid’s change or heart, which is hinted to be as a result of their €300m stadium redevelopment, can pave the way for Manchester United to sign Van de Beek.

Driessen then echoes the Times’ (subscription required) findings on the ace, suggesting that the Red Devils are eyeing the capture of the 23-year-old for a cut-price fee of £36m (€40m).

See More: Messi wants Barcelona to beat Manchester United to potential £36million transfer

Here’s what Driessen had to to say on Van de Beek’s prospective move:

“I now hear that Real Madrid is backtracking. The chance that he will go to Real Madrid is nil,”

“The transfer fee was fixed. He was allowed to go for fifty million. In fact, everything was round. It was only about the medical examination. Real Madrid has many expensive players.

“They also renovate the stadium. That costs 300 million and they have 300 million.”

“When they buy players, they get players that they know are there right away and that are interesting from a marketing perspective,”

“They are insecure. If it continues, he is one of the width gains. They are not willing to pay 50 million for him. Manchester United is an option, but they want to pay much less.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘I can play at a high level for two more years’ – Real Madrid legend makes a decision on his future Attacking midfielder confirms he’s set to stay at current club despite Arsenal interest ‘I don’t know what they’re thinking’ – Former star slams Arsenal over Aubameyang saga

Only a week ago I dove into why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side should make a move for Van de Beek this summer in a detailed piece.

With Los Blancos now seemingly definitely out of the race for the Netherlands international, perhaps United will have a better chance of securing Van de Beek for a cut-price fee.

The ace performs superbly as either a central midfielder or an attacking midfielder, the Dutchman’s well-time runs in the box are arguably his biggest strength, allowing the ace to contribute plenty of goals and assists from midfield.