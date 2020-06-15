Manchester United star Marcus Rashford shows class with open letter to MPs

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has shown his class once again with an open letter to MPs regarding free school meals for kids.

The England international has really shone as a great character during the coronavirus pandemic, with his charity work helping provide support for many vulnerable families in the UK in these challenging times.

Rashford is now urging the free school meals scheme to be extended, as he recalls how he benefited from help like this during his childhood.

The Red Devils ace has become one of the finest players in the Premier League despite not having the most comfortable upbringing, and unlike so many who forget their roots once they enjoy success and wealth, he’s eager to ensure others can get the support he did.

An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament…#maketheUturn Please retweet and tag your local MPs pic.twitter.com/GXuUxFJdcv — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 14, 2020

See above for Rashford’s letter in full, while there’s also a video of the 22-year-old discussing his support for extending free school meal vouchers for throughout the summer holidays…