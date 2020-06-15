The latest Man Utd transfer news is here, with some big names being linked again with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ever-improving side.

The Red Devils will be eager for the Premier League to get going again so they can continue their pursuit of a top four place, and getting that all-important Champions League spot could be key to the club landing their big-name transfer targets.

First up, there’s been good news on Kai Havertz, with reports claiming Bayer Leverkusen have cleared United and other clubs to sign him for around £90million.

That could be a worthwhile investment for United, with Solskjaer surely in need of a replacement for Paul Pogba, whose Old Trafford future remains in doubt.

Chelsea are also being linked wit Havertz, but it’s suggested that they’re less willing to meet the Germany international’s £90m asking price.

MUFC are also chasing a new signing up front this summer as reports link them with in-form Lazio striker Ciro Immobile.

The Italian has been in prolific form in recent times and could be a superb short-term addition to Solskjaer’s squad to take the pressure off the likes of Marcus Rashford up front.

Finally, United also look set to rival Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG for the signing of Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigeria international has shone in his time in the Premier League, and clearly has what it takes to play for an elite club.

Man Utd would no doubt do well to land the 23-year-old as a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic in that defensive midfield role.