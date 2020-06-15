One of the transfer sagas of the summer continues to rumble on, but Manchester United may feel like they are finally getting somewhere in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star, Jadon Sancho.

The former Manchester City man has been on fire for the German outfit this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 games per transfermarkt.

To that end, it’s completely understandable why he would be interesting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or any other club manager that may have the funds to secure his services, and now United have been given hope that a deal may be possible.

“We’ll see after the season,” Dortmund coach, Lucien Favre said, when asked about Sancho and Achraf Hakimi leaving, according to the Daily Star.

“Of course, players will leave. We hope the players will stay, but it is possible that players will leave. You have already mentioned two [Achraf Hakimi and Sancho] that we don’t definitely know about.

“Of course, they could stay with us, which would be very good for me. But we’ll see what we’ll do, whether it’s in defence, midfield or attack.”

Although Favre’s words weren’t directly related to Sancho, nor was it an unequivocal ‘not for sale’ statement regarding the wunderkind.

Solskjaer is beginning to build a formidable United side, with Bruno Fernandes one of the latest acquisitions to make a real mark at Old Trafford.

If the Norwegian wants to get the Red Devils back where they belong, then it’s talent such as Sancho that they need to work hard to secure.

Alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Sancho could form an incredibly potent front three, that would offer power, pace and goals in abundance.