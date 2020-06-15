Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly seems to be planning to name a team without Paul Pogba as the Red Devils prepare for the return of the Premier League with a game against Tottenham later this week.

The Red Devils are away at Spurs on Friday evening and it will be intriguing to see how they get on as they were in fine form before the season had to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pogba has missed much of the season through injury but is now fit to play, though The Athletic report that he doesn’t seem set to be included in Solskjaer’s starting XI at Tottenham.

Many Man Utd fans will no doubt have been eager to see the France international playing alongside January signing Bruno Fernandes, who made a terrific start to life in England back in February and March.

Fernandes and Pogba could make a fine partnership, but The Athletic’s report suggests it may be a little while longer before United fans get to see them together in midfield.

Pogba hasn’t played since Boxing Day in what has no doubt been an immensely frustrating season for the 27-year-old.