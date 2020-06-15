Premier League fans to experience ‘drive-in’ football this season

It’s not all doom and gloom for Premier League supporters this season it would appear.

Looking ahead to the restarting of the 2019/20 campaign, fans of various clubs will now be given the opportunity to attend some drive-in events in order to watch their teams play.

The majority of supporters will be sat around their living room televisions, but thanks to private company, 4TheFans, some will still be able to experience a proper football atmosphere this season.

According to the Daily Star, those supporters watching on the big screen in their cars will listen to the commentary by having it played through their car stereos.

“This country has been engulfed in a crisis the likes of which we haven’t seen since the war,” 4TheFans director, Chris Butler, said, cited by the Daily Star.

“A love of football has always been something which unites us and, now the comeback is on, it’s important that we enjoy it as much as we can.

“With this in mind, we are beyond excited to be able to push the button on Drive-In Football.

“There is no other fan experience like it and we look forward to announcing more screenings of the biggest matches shortly.”

Manchester United’s game against Brighton and Manchester City’s match against Liverpool will be the first two matches shown, with Arsenal vs Norwich and West Ham vs Chelsea two games being screened in the London area.

It’s a bold move, but one that’s surely going to curry favour with those supporters who would rather be amongst their own, albeit slightly differently than before in this ‘new normal’ that everyone is having to get used to.