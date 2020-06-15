According to Spanish publication Sport, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has now made Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi his top right-back target after previously being keen on Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo.

Sport report that Hakimi’s superb performances for Dortmund this season appear to have turned Pep’s head, it’s added that the ace’s two-year loan coming to an end is also a reason for City’s interest.

It’s added that Hakimi’s future remains uncertain as Los Blancos are yet to outline what role the 21-year-old would play in the first-team next season.

Sport claim that Zinedine Zidane’s side value the versatile star at around €50m, which City are said to find a reasonable price tag.

As per the Sun, any swoop from the Manchester outfit for the Moroccan star rest on the outcome of the club’s appeal against their Champions League ban from UEFA.

BBC Sport report that the verdict of City’s appeal is set to be announced in the first-half of July.

Sport reiterate that Guardiola’s side will face competition from Dortmund for the ace’s signature, with the German giants keen on taking Hakimi on loan for another year.

Madrid appear to have quite the decision on their hands; they could net €50m for a talent who doesn’t seem likely to start ahead of Dani Carvajal or they could send Hakimi out on loan again – or even convince him to play a rotation role this season, with the view of more opportunities in the future.

Hakimi has been sensational this season, the Moroccan’s nine goals and 10 assists this season have firmly established the ace as one of the world’s top full-back talents.

As I’ve mentioned before, Hakimi’s versatility would make him a fine option for any top club, the ace is primarily used in a wing-back role, but he can also play on either flank as a traditional full-back or even as a winger.