Pundit Danny Mills has reacted to Liverpool’s surprise links to Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to strengthen his squad this summer after losing out on RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner to Chelsea, according to Football Insider.

The German manager is in the market for wide forwards to compete directly with his front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino and Dembele has emerged as Klopp’s ideal target despite his struggles at the Nou Camp, according to Football Insider.

Now, pundit Danny Mills has spoken out about Liverpool’s intended move for the out-of-form Dembele, suggesting the Reds’ recent business shows they seem to know what they’re doing, so could be landing a talent suited to their system, even if Werner looks on the face of it more like the type of striker they need.

“He is a wider forward who is more in the role of Mane and Salah – that type of player,” Mills told Football Insider.

“It is not the out and out centre-forward that they need but they are Champions League holders and they are going to win the league.

“Their recruitment over the past three or four seasons has been fabulous. Of course they would not have got every single target they have gone for but they know what they are doing.”

While it’s certain that Liverpool have recruited brilliantly over the past few years, adding Dembele to their ranks would give much-needed respite to Salah, Mane and Firmino and the Frenchman could be rotated with the trio or come into the starting eleven should any of the three get injured.

Liverpool have been lucky that their front three have been injury-free this season and signing Dembele to bolster the squad this transfer window would be a smart move by Klopp.