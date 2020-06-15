Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has spoken out about Red Devils target Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months, with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer strongly linked with completing this exciting signing ahead of other top clubs by ESPN, among others.

Now, former Manchester United striker Louis Saha reckons that Sancho would be an excellent fit at Old Trafford.

When asked if Sancho could be a fine fit for Man Utd, Saha told beIN Sports in the video below: “Totally, yes.

“He is a player that is uncatchable, he’s clever, quick, very precise. He’s got the legs, the stamina, the quality.

?? Premier League

? Louis Saha verrait bien Jadon Sancho à Manchester United pic.twitter.com/E3tlRCwhkg — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) June 13, 2020

“He’s very creative for that type of player. When you have all those things, like I said about speed and creativity, but precise as well.

“So, imagine how deadly these things are. You can’t stop the guy and at the same time he is very precise because he knows how to stop when passing the ball.

“It’s really hard because players, for example, Anthony and Rashford, it can be hard for them because most of the time they’re going so quick so it’s hard to deliver the good pass like Juan Mata would do.

“Sancho has got that ability to address the right passes, the right weight of the pass because of his intelligence,” he added.

The England international Sancho has been in stellar form for Borussia Dortmund this season scoring 20 goals and racking up 18 assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit and it’s certain that he could add immense quality to Man United’s attack alongside players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Saha clearly rates the player highly and will be as excited as many of the club’s fans about possibly seeing the youngster in a United shirt in the near future.