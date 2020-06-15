Back in his native Sweden since the lockdown began, Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears to have fallen foul of the football authorities there.

The striker had been training with Hammarby, a club that he co-owns, but after their 2-0 win over Ostersunds this weekend, Zlatan’s foray into the dressing room post-match could see him hit with a ban.

According to the Daily Mirror, the striker went to congratulate the players for the victory but in so doing, he violated the protocols that are in place to combat the continuing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only technical staff and players are allowed in the dressing rooms and its surrounds on matchdays, and even though Zlatan is still registered as a professional player, it isn’t with Hammarby.

It’s an embarrassing episode for club and owner, and one that Ibrahimovic will surely be keen to put to bed as soon as possible.

Given his standing in the locale, its better for all concerned that the matter is dealt with quickly so that the club can get back to playing football without any distractions.