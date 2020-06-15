According to the Express via Eindhovens Dagblad, Marco van Ginkel has confirmed that he’s been offered a new contract by Chelsea, the ace’s current deal expires this summer.

The central midfielder has been out of action for almost two years now after undergoing surgery to his anterior cruciate ligament in July 2018.

The Express add that the Dutchman remains ‘highly-rated’ by the Blues despite his injury troubles, which is unsurprising considering the fine form he displayed with PSV during the 2018/18 season.

The Netherlands international captained the Dutch outfit to the Eredivisie title.

Van Ginkel has only made four first-team appearances since joining Chelsea in 2013, the midfielder has had loan spells with AC Milan, Stoke and PSV.

The Express report that the 27-year-old has been continuing to step up his recovery from injury over the last few months.

Here’s what Van Ginkel said on the contract talks:

“My agent Karel Jansen is discussing a new contract with the club”

“I am very happy with that sign of trust from Chelsea. It is not without reason that a club tries to keep you in such an uncertain time after such a long injury period.”

“Apparently they still see something in me, although we still have to get out.”

“If I succeed, I expect to be able to return to Chelsea Under-23s in the short term. Otherwise I will be transfer-free in the summer and we will look further.”

Van Ginkel remains hopeful that he can get some minutes under his belt over the summer period which will see the remainder of the season played out, however this could only be with the Under-23s.

Frank Lampard currently boasts N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and now starlet Billy Gilmour as central midfield options, so competition is fierce in this department.

Van Ginkel also gave his thoughts on his future, hinting at a return to PSV:

“I follow my previous clubs well and no matter what happens, at PSV I will always feel at home,”

“In the coming weeks we will see what the future will bring. First run a few good weeks, with a few times a match. Then I can be of real value again somewhere.”

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are keen on renewing the ace’s contract because they believe Van Ginkel can finally play a first-team role, or if this is just a measure that’s being taken to avoid losing the talented midfielder on a free.

Regardless, Van Ginkel’s last loan spell with PSV was going great before the major injury setback, the versatile midfielder definitely has the ability to be a top player – he just needs to keep fit.