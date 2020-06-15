Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign out-of-contract Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer this summer, with Arsenal and Everton also interested, according to a recent report in the Sun.

Spurs centre-back Jan Vertonghen is set to leave the London outfit this summer after his contract expires, according to the Sun, and Mourinho is keen on signing another defender to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva is now reported to be on Mourinho’s radar but his wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block for the London club.

According to the Sun, the Brazil captain earns a whopping £350,000-a-week at PSG and it’s certain that Spurs will not be able to shell out wages in that range, especially given the financial impact of the coronavirus on the club.

The Sun’s report adds that Arsenal and Everton are also ready to talk to Silva regarding a switch, but again his wages could prove to be difficult for them to match.

Silva would be an excellent addition to Mourinho’s squad given his experience and should he sign for Spurs, he would bring much-needed quality and assurance to the Portuguese manager’s back four.

The Brazilian centre-back could also solve Arsenal’s defensive woes, should he make the switch to the Emirates, with the sloppy performances of the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos a major concern for the club this season as they sit all the way down in 9th place in the Premier League table.

However, the PSG defender will surely have to lower his wage demands if he is to sign for the Spurs or any of the aforementioned interested Premier League clubs.