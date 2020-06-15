Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly keen for his club to seal the transfer of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Netherlands international has shone in the Eredivisie and the Champions League in recent times, showing that he surely has what it takes to play for one of Europe’s elite.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona manager Quique Setien has been advised to try to do a deal for Van de Beek, with Messi supposedly keen to have him as a team-mate at the Nou Camp.

This could be bad news for Manchester United, however, who have also been strongly linked as suitors for Van de Beek in recent times.

The Times recently linked the 23-year-old with the Red Devils in a potential £36million move, which could be a bargain for a player of his quality.

Ajax players have often moved to Barca due to the clubs’ shared history over playing philosophy, inspired by the legendary Johan Cruyff, who played for and managed both teams.

Still, United could do with a midfielder of this type as well, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likely to benefit from trying to replace the unconvincing Paul Pogba.