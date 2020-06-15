Manchester United are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The Red Devils have long looked a little suspect in the midfield department, with Ndidi’s form in the Premier League suggesting he could be an ideal upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred in that department.

According to the Daily Express, Ndidi is now on United’s radar ahead of the next transfer window, with the Nigeria international emerging as an alternative to Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek in that area of the pitch.

The report suggests Man Utd could turn to Ndidi if they miss out on Van de Beek, and fans would surely be pretty happy with the 23-year-old as a Plan B option.

Ndidi has also previously been linked with a possible €40million move to the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain by Todo Fichajes, so it seems clear he has what it takes to make the step up to a bigger club before long.

United and Chelsea have been battling for a top four place this season, so getting the next transfer window right could be crucial for both clubs as they look to improve next season.

Ndidi would no doubt be a fine addition for Frank Lampard’s side as well, perhaps looking the ideal long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante.